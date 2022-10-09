CarWale
    Honda special car finance scheme — All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    What is it?

    Honda's new 'Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023' finance scheme for car buyers in India has begun. As the name suggests, customers can buy Honda cars in 2022 and make the payment later in 2023.

    How does it work?

    Under this tailor-made car loan scheme for Honda customers, the prospective buyer can avail of the benefit of buying a car this year and will have to pay the EMIs from next year onwards, that is, 2023.

    Which car models are offered?

    Currently, this offer is applicable only to the City and Amaze sedans. It can be had across all variants of both these cars.

    Any special partners?

    Honda Cars India has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL) to roll out this festive offer. This scheme aims to add delight to Honda buyers through these easy instalments.

    Available where and when?

    This special festive offer has already begun in India and will go on till 31 October 2022. The financial scheme can be availed across all authorised Honda dealerships and branches of KMPL in the country.

    Anything else I should know?

    Customers can avail of finance up to 85 per cent of the on-road cost of the car. Dealers claim that the first three months will have negligible EMIs, and regular EMIs will begin from the fourth month onwards till the end of the tenure.

    You can check out the on-road price of the Honda City and Amaze on our website. All the detailed information on this scheme and the break-up of EMIs can be known at KMPL branches and Honda dealerships across India. It's good to see car manufacturers entering into such partnerships with the aim to make car buying easy. We hope it adds to the delight of car buyers this festive season.

