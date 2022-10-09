Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in September 2022

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra was the fourth bestselling automaker in the country in September 2022. The company registered a massive growth of 166.4 per cent with 34,262 unit sales last month compared to 12,863 unit sales in September 2021.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV secured the top rank in September 2022. The company sold 9,536 units of the Scorpio last month compared to 2,588 unit sales in September 2021. The Scorpio sales have grown by 268 per cent owing to the recently launched Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic models.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero slipped down to the second rank last month, despite a massive sales growth 362 per cent. The Bolero registered 8,108 unit sales compared to 1,755 unit sales in the same period last year. The prices for select Bolero variants have been hiked by up to Rs 22,000, while the Bolero Neo attracts a premium of up to Rs 20,500.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 emerged as the third bestselling Mahindra model in September. The company sold 6,080 units of the XUV300 last month compared to 3,693 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a growth of 65 per cent. Interestingly, the XUV700 was outsold by the XUV300 by just 17 units!

Mahindra recently launched the XUV300 TurboSport at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three variant options, W6, W8, and W8(O). Mechanically, the vehicle is powered by a 1.2L mStallion TGDi engine which generates 129bhp at 5,000rpm and 230Nm of torque between 1,500 to 3,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.