CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in September 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,384 Views
    Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in September 2022

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra was the fourth bestselling automaker in the country in September 2022. The company registered a massive growth of 166.4 per cent with 34,262 unit sales last month compared to 12,863 unit sales in September 2021. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

    Mahindra Scorpio

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Scorpio SUV secured the top rank in September 2022. The company sold 9,536 units of the Scorpio last month compared to 2,588 unit sales in September 2021. The Scorpio sales have grown by 268 per cent owing to the recently launched Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic models. 

    Mahindra Bolero

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Bolero slipped down to the second rank last month, despite a massive sales growth 362 per cent. The Bolero registered 8,108 unit sales compared to 1,755 unit sales in the same period last year. The prices for select Bolero variants have been hiked by up to Rs 22,000, while the Bolero Neo attracts a premium of up to Rs 20,500. 

    Mahindra XUV300

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The XUV300 emerged as the third bestselling Mahindra model in September. The company sold 6,080 units of the XUV300 last month compared to 3,693 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a growth of 65 per cent. Interestingly, the XUV700 was outsold by the XUV300 by just 17 units! 

    Mahindra recently launched the XUV300 TurboSport at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in three variant options, W6, W8, and W8(O). Mechanically, the vehicle is powered by a 1.2L mStallion TGDi engine which generates 129bhp at 5,000rpm and 230Nm of torque between 1,500 to 3,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda special car finance scheme — All you need to know
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross removed from official website

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5809 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5809 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling Mahindra cars in India in September 2022