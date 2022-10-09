Maruti Suzuki S-Cross removed from official website

-The last iteration was launched on August 5, 2020

-Expected to be replaced by a Baleno-based coupe

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been officially removed from the Nexa website. It is expected to be replaced by a Baleno-based coupe that will arrive in a similar price bracket to where the S-Cross was placed.

The S-Cross in its previous guise was launched in India in 2015 and only with diesel power. The smaller diesel engine was the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre Multijet unit called the S-Cross DDiS200. The more powerful version was the DDiS320 powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine. The 200 was offered with a five-speed manual while the 320 was offered with a six-speed manual. In 2020, Maruti Suzuki left the diesel market altogether and thus the S-Cross was re-launched with a 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine that could be had with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic.

The S-Cross was Maruti’s attempt at making a mark in the entry-level section of the premium segment. While it could not do the volumes that Maruti expected in its seven-year run, it did set the ball rolling for the automaker to finally make its way into the D-segment of the car market which it has now done with the Grand Vitara.