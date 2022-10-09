CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in September 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,045 Views
    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in September 2022

    Tata Motors was outsold by Hyundai by just 2,045 units in September 2022. The Indian automaker has retained the third rank in terms of car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in September 2022 –

    Tata Nexon

    Right Side View

    The Tata Nexon tops the company’s sales charts in September 2022. The company sold 14,518 units of the Nexon compact SUV last month compared to 9,211 units sold in September 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 58 per cent. Tata Motors continues to witness strong demand for both the ICE and electric versions of the Nexon compact SUV. 

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata’s sub-compact SUV, the Punch secured the second rank last month. The Punch registered 12,251 unit sales in India in September 2022. The vehicle was introduced in the country in October of last year and it soon emerged as one of the popular choices in the segment. 

    Tata Tiago

    Right Side View

    The Indian automaker’s entry-level model, the Tiago retained the third rank in September 2022. Tata Motors sold 6,936 units of the Tiago last month compared to 5,121 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a growth of 35 per cent. 

    Data Source – AP

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross removed from official website
     Next 
    BYD Atto 3 EV teased in design sketch ahead of official launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32844 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thSEP
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.60 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.82 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32844 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in September 2022