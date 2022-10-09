Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in September 2022

Tata Motors was outsold by Hyundai by just 2,045 units in September 2022. The Indian automaker has retained the third rank in terms of car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in September 2022 –

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon tops the company’s sales charts in September 2022. The company sold 14,518 units of the Nexon compact SUV last month compared to 9,211 units sold in September 2021, thereby registering a strong growth of 58 per cent. Tata Motors continues to witness strong demand for both the ICE and electric versions of the Nexon compact SUV.

Tata Punch

Tata’s sub-compact SUV, the Punch secured the second rank last month. The Punch registered 12,251 unit sales in India in September 2022. The vehicle was introduced in the country in October of last year and it soon emerged as one of the popular choices in the segment.

Tata Tiago

The Indian automaker’s entry-level model, the Tiago retained the third rank in September 2022. Tata Motors sold 6,936 units of the Tiago last month compared to 5,121 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a growth of 35 per cent.

Data Source – AP