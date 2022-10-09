BYD Atto 3 EV teased in design sketch ahead of official launch

- To be launched on 11 October

- Will rival MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, and Hyundai Kona Electric

BYD is all set to introduce its second electric offering for the Indian market. It’s going to be called the Atto 3 and will be launched in the country on October 11. Before the official launch, the EV maker has revealed the exterior styling of the SUV through a teaser video and we tell you more about it.

Looking at the teaser video, it can be said that the BYD Atto 3 will be a stylish-looking electric vehicle. The front with the chrome-finished blanked-out grille with LED headlamps and integrated DRLs looks modern while the bumper gets vertical air inlets on both sides. The wheels get a dual-tone swirl-type pattern while the rear is dominated by the connected LED tail lamps.

An earlier revealed image of the interior of the Atto 3 states that the cabin will get a dual-tone blue and grey colour theme with a rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, vehicle-to-load function, and electrically-adjustable ORVMs. The international-spec model is also equipped with ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, a blind-spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert with brake. We expect these features to be offered with the India-spec model as well.

As for the powertrain, we expect the Atto 3 to be offered in two versions - Standard and Extended. While the former will be powered by a 49.92kWh battery pack, the latter will house a bigger 60.48kWh battery under the floor. Both variants will have an identical output of 201bhp and 310Nm of torque and a claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds.