CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    BYD Atto 3 EV teased in design sketch ahead of official launch

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    467 Views
    BYD Atto 3 EV teased in design sketch ahead of official launch

    - To be launched on 11 October

    - Will rival MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, and Hyundai Kona Electric

    BYD is all set to introduce its second electric offering for the Indian market. It’s going to be called the Atto 3 and will be launched in the country on October 11. Before the official launch, the EV maker has revealed the exterior styling of the SUV through a teaser video and we tell you more about it. 

    BYD Atto 3 Left Front Three Quarter

    Looking at the teaser video, it can be said that the BYD Atto 3 will be a stylish-looking electric vehicle. The front with the chrome-finished blanked-out grille with LED headlamps and integrated DRLs looks modern while the bumper gets vertical air inlets on both sides. The wheels get a dual-tone swirl-type pattern while the rear is dominated by the connected LED tail lamps. 

    BYD Atto 3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    An earlier revealed image of the interior of the Atto 3 states that the cabin will get a dual-tone blue and grey colour theme with a rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, vehicle-to-load function, and electrically-adjustable ORVMs. The international-spec model is also equipped with ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, a blind-spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert with brake. We expect these features to be offered with the India-spec model as well.

    BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

    As for the powertrain, we expect the Atto 3 to be offered in two versions - Standard and Extended. While the former will be powered by a 49.92kWh battery pack, the latter will house a bigger 60.48kWh battery under the floor. Both variants will have an identical output of 201bhp and 310Nm of torque and a claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds. 

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BYD India joins hands with ICICI Bank to offer finance schemes

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BYD Atto 3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BYD Atto 3 Left Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120853 Views
    800 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD e6

    BYD e6

    ₹ 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BYD-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120853 Views
    800 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Atto 3 EV teased in design sketch ahead of official launch