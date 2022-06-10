Discounts up to Rs 42,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Wagon R, and other models in June 2022

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering a range of discounts across the product range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts at the Arena as well as the Nexa dealerships.

Arena

The 1.0-litre variants of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, while the 1.2-litre variants get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, each.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Alto include a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Swift can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Alto 800 is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, each. The Dzire can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Discounts on the S-Presso is limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. All the aforementioned models also receive a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. There are no offers on Maruti’s CNG range of products.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 12,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ignis is offered with a cash discount of Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 4,000. There are no offers on the Baleno and XL6. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Vitara Brezza later this month, details of which are available here.