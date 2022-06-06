CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched in India on 30 June, 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already begun arriving at dealerships

    - The model was recently spotted undisguised during a TVC shoot

    New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launch details

    Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new Vitara Brezza in the country on 30 June 2022. The company is yet to begin accepting bookings for the model, units of which have already started arriving at local dealerships, details of which can be read here.

    New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza exterior design

    In terms of exterior updates, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a heavily revised design including new front and rear bumpers, dual J-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, a single slat-grille with chrome inserts above, fog lights, silver skid plates and roof rails, new alloy wheels, blacked-out roof and pillars, squared wheel arches, a set of sleek, wraparound LED tail lights, Brezza lettering on the boot lid, reflectors on the rear bumper, and a shark-fin antenna.

    New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza interiors and features

    Inside, the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to receive updates in the form of a 360-degree camera, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, paddle shifters, an electric sunroof, and Suzuki Connect telematics.

    New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza engine and transmission

    Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza (it is set to lose the ‘Vitara’ moniker) is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Motors retails 43,341 passenger vehicles in May 2022

