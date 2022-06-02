CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza base variant spotted ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    572 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza base variant spotted ahead of launch

    - 2022 Maruti Brezza is expected to be launched soon

    - The exterior design of the SUV was leaked during a TVC shoot

    Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch the new Vitara Brezza in the country soon. Ahead of its debut, images of the car arriving at what seems to be a dealer stockyard have surfaced on the web. These images give us the first look at the base variant of the sub-four metre SUV.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Left Side View

    As seen in the images here, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza (yes, it will drop the Vitara moniker) the lower-variant will miss out on features such as dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone paintjob, silver-coloured skid plates, projector headlamps, fog lights, roof rails, and blacked-out ORVMs.

    Earlier this week, the top-spec variant of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza was spotted in all its glory at a dealer yard, and you can read all the details and view the images here. The model gets a heavily updated exterior design that was leaked during a TVC shoot last month.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Front View

    Feature highlights of the upcoming version of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza could include an electric sunroof, paddle shifters, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags.

    Under the hood, we expect Maruti to offer the new Brezza with the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine as the outgoing model. Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
