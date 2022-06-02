New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza base variant spotted ahead of launch

- 2022 Maruti Brezza is expected to be launched soon

- The exterior design of the SUV was leaked during a TVC shoot

Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch the new Vitara Brezza in the country soon. Ahead of its debut, images of the car arriving at what seems to be a dealer stockyard have surfaced on the web. These images give us the first look at the base variant of the sub-four metre SUV.

As seen in the images here, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza (yes, it will drop the Vitara moniker) the lower-variant will miss out on features such as dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone paintjob, silver-coloured skid plates, projector headlamps, fog lights, roof rails, and blacked-out ORVMs.

Earlier this week, the top-spec variant of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza was spotted in all its glory at a dealer yard, and you can read all the details and view the images here. The model gets a heavily updated exterior design that was leaked during a TVC shoot last month.

Feature highlights of the upcoming version of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza could include an electric sunroof, paddle shifters, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags.

Under the hood, we expect Maruti to offer the new Brezza with the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine as the outgoing model. Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

