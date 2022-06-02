Kia India records a sale of 18,718 units in May 2022

- Kia India has crossed the 4.5 lakh unit domestic sales milestone

- Sonet alone has accounted for a sale of 1.50 lakh units

Kia India has registered a sale of 18,718 units in May 2022. The Sonet has become the highest contributor to the number with a sale of 7,899 units, followed by Seltos with 5,953 units, Carens with 4,612 units, and the Carnival with 239 units.

Kia added that it has also dispatched 15 units of the EV6 cars to dealerships as display cars. Additionally, the company sold 97,796 units in the first five months of CY2022, with a growth of more than 19 percent. Last month, the carmaker surpassed the domestic sales milestone of 4.50 lakh units, while the Sonet achieved a sales milestone of 1.50 lakh units.

Coming to the EV6, the first electric vehicle from the brand not just in India, but across the globe, is set to be launched on 2 June. Bookings for the model have begun for an amount of Rs 50,000 and the model will be available at select dealerships, details of which are available here.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. We are growing at 19 per cent plus, which is higher than the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plaguing the entire auto industry. Kia is now a part of 4.50 lakh Indian families, and we have achieved this in a record time, which only testifies the faith of Indian customers in the Kia brand.”