    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new dual-tone colour spied at dealer stockyard

    Jay Shah

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new dual-tone colour spied at dealer stockyard

    - To be offered in a new green and white two-tone shade

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza that is expected to happen in the coming month, the refreshed SUV has started to arrive at dealer stockyards. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Front View

    As seen in the spy pictures, the 2022 Brezza can be seen in dual-tone white and dark green exterior shades. Along with the top-spec version, a second unit with monotone red colour appears to be a lower-spec variant. On the outside, the new Brezza will feature a reworked front fascia with projector head lamps and dual L-shaped DRLs, dual-tone alloys, squared wheel arches with plastic cladding, split LED tail lamps, and new ‘Brezza’ lettering at the centre of the boot lid. 

    Inside, the new Brezza is expected to get a revamped cabin with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, a revised instrument cluster, fresh upholstery, a 360-degree camera, and repositioned aircon vents and HVAC controls. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the bonnet, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is most likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The motor will be paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. 

    When launched, the new Brezza will lock horns with the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Renault Kiger

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
