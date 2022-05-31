CarWale
    New Hyundai Venue facelift unofficial bookings begin

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Venue will rival the new Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Toyota Urban Cruiser

    - The updated model will be launched late next month

    Hyundai India will be launching the Venue facelift towards the end of June 2022. Ahead of its debut, select dealers across the country have commenced unofficial bookings for the sub-four metre SUV.

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue will get a comprehensive update to the exterior design, evident from the leaked images, details of which are available here. Cosmetic updates to the model will arrive in the form of a new grille with chrome inserts, new front and rear bumpers, a set of new alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, silver skid plates, and contrast-coloured roof rails.

    Details regarding any changes to the interior of the Hyundai Venue facelift remain unknown at the moment, although the model could receive updates in the form of new upholstery, a revised touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a four-spoke steering wheel.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to be powered by the same set of motors as the outgoing model. These engines include the 1.2-litre NA petrol unit, 1.5-litre diesel unit, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. Hyundai will also launch the Venue N Line for the first time, and you can read all about this new variant here.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
