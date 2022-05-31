CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki’s Seltos rival continues testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti Suzuki’s D-segment SUV is rumoured to launch during the festive season

    - The model is likely to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

    Maruti Suzuki continues testing its D-segment SUV ahead of its rumoured launch that is expected to take place during the festive season later this year. Upon launch, the model, codenamed YFG, will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.

    New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh look at the upcoming mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki and reveal a few features. Up-front, the car gets a new grille with a design reminiscent of the new Ertiga, while the LED DRLs sit on either side. The bumper will be all-new, while the main headlamp section will feature projector units. Sitting further below is a wide air dam.

    At the rear, the new Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV is likely to feature vertically-positioned LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and washer, and a boot-mounted number plate recess.

    The interiors of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV could come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, Suzuki Connect telematics, ADAS, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and an electric sunroof.

    We expect the 2022 Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV to be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15B petrol engine with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer could be paddle shifters.

