Maruti Suzuki Fronx Vs Hyundai Venue – Specs comparison

The sub-four metre SUV segment was already dominated by cars like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and others. Now, Maruti has introduced a new Nexa product, Fronx to go up against the competitors in this segment in India.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is known to offer feature-loaded vehicles at a very aggressive price point, which helps the brand drive sales numbers and gain more market share. But with the latest introduction of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, this could change. So, here is a short comparison of the two SUVs.

Exterior

On the outside, the design of Hyundai Venue is boxy and similar to the previous gen with minor changes at the front and rear. It gets a new front grille design with a square pattern in chrome finish and black surrounds. The grille is flanked by sleek turn indicators mounted on top of the main headlamp housing. It also gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the Venue gets a split LED tail lamp setup with a connecting LED light bar and reworked rear bumper.

In contrast, the Fronx has an aggressive front fascia with design cues from its bigger sibling, the Grand Vitara. It gets a new three-pod headlamp setup with prominent cuts and creases on the bumper and shoulder line, with a sloping roofline and an extended spoiler. The SUV gets 16-inch alloy wheels too. At the rear, the Fronx looks sporty with three arrow-shaped LED tail lights and a connecting LED light bar in between.

Interior and features

Hyundai Venue comes loaded with features and tech including an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, reclining rear seats, and an electrically-adjustable driver seat. It also gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity with over 60 connected car features, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a push start/stop button, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and a cooled glove box.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s interior layout is similar to what is seen with Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara, including features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, engine push-button start/stop with a smart key, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, front footwell illumination, head-up display, 360-degree camera, auto IRVM, Arkamys surround sense, paddle shifter, Suzuki Connect tech, and more.

Engine and performance

Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. First up, the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Then there’s a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churning out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and comes mated to either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT unit. The last one is the 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of producing 99bhp and 240Nm of torque while being available only with a six-speed manual transmission unit.

Powering the Fronx is a 1.0-litre boosterjet engine and a 1.2-litre dual jet petrol engine. The former produces 99bhp and 147Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual or six-speed torque converter unit. The latter comes mated to either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT unit producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.

Safety

Though Hyundai Venue has not been crash tested, its safety features list is quite extensive including six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, hill assist control, parking sensors and camera, TPMS, burglar alarm, ISOFIX, impact sensing auto door unlock, seatbelt reminder, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, too, comes equipped with safety features such as six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors and camera, three-point ELR seat belts, ISOFIX, seat-belt pre-tensioner, and other smartphone-connected safety measures.

Price and variants

Hyundai Venue was first launched in 2019 and received a much-needed facelift in 2022. Currently, the Venue is on sale at a starting price of Rs 7.61 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in six variants including E, S, S(O), S+, SX, and SX(O).

On the other hand, the bookings for Maruti Suzuki Fronx have commenced, though the prices are not out yet. The variants on offer with the Fronx include Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. It is expected to be priced competitively against its rivals.