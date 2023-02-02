2023 Hyundai Venue launched at Rs 7.68 lakh

- Diesel engine produces more power

- Prices revised for petrol variants

Hyundai India has launched the updated version of the Venue at a starting price of Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The most significant change is the tweaked diesel engine with increased power along with new safety features for lower variants. The SUV is offered in six trims including the E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O).

Now, the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. Previously, the same diesel engine produced 99bhp and 240Nm of torque. Apart from this, the new engine is Real Driving Emission or RDE-compliant and can run on E20 fuel.

The highlights of the updated Hyundai Venue are the addition of idle start/stop technology, four airbags offered as standard from S(O) variant, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels restricted only on the top SX(O) variant. Features like reclining rear seats, rear seat armrest with cup holders have been axed from the SX diesel trim and can only be had in the top-spec trim.

Surprisingly, with the incoming of the powerful diesel engine, the brand has managed to keep the prices of the diesel engine unchanged. In fact, the petrol variants’ price has increased by up to Rs 25,000.