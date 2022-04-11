Hyundai Venue N Line spotted again; new details leaked

- Hyundai continues testing the Venue facelift in the regular and N Line variants

- We expect the updated Venue range to be launched in India later this year

Hyundai continues testing the facelifted Venue in India ahead of its launch which is expected to take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web reveal two trims of the sub-four metre SUV, including the regular version and the N Line version.

As seen in the images here, the Hyundai Venue facelift gets a revised exterior design, which includes a set of new LED tail lights, new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, a revised rear bumper with reverse indicators, and a bumper-mounted number plate recess at the back. The model is also likely to come equipped with rear disc brakes.

The spy shots of the Hyundai Venue N Line, which will be the second product from the N range of Hyundai models after the i20 N Line, features a dual exhaust tip at the rear, new dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails, and front brake calipers finished in a shade of red. Previous spy shots have also revealed that the model will get the N Line badging on the front fenders.

Under the hood, the 2022 Hyundai Venue range is expected to be powered by the same set of engines including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Venue N Line is expected to be available exclusively with the latter. The transmission options too could be carried over from the outgoing version of the compact SUV.

Image Source