    Tata Motors trademarks new nameplate

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    573 Views
    Tata Motors trademarks new nameplate

    - Likely to be used for upcoming new models/concepts

    - Tata Curvv SUV Concept unveiled

    Tata Motors has recently filed new trademarks applications for two new names – Curvv and Sliq. As per the trademark registry, the Indian carmaker filed the application last month and it has cleared the initial check pass. The names are yet to be accepted and approved for use. 

    Tata Curvv EV Concept Front View

    Last week, Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv SUV Concept in the country. The Curvv features the brand’s fresh design philosophy, new EV architecture, and the coupe-type exterior design, which is a first for the carmaker. The Tata Curvv is slated to enter production sometime in 2024 and will be introduced as an EV followed by an ICE version. To know more about the Tata Curvv, click here

    Tata Curvv EV Concept Front View

    The second name that the brand has applied trademark for is ‘Sliq’. While there is not much information available, Tata Motors is scheduled to introduce two new EV models this month on 20 April and 28 April. We expect one of them to be the long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV while the details on the other still remain a mystery. 

    The EV line-up of the automaker currently comprises the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Besides this, Tata Motors benefitted the Altroz hatchback last month with a new DCT gearbox. The new automated transmission is paired with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is offered across seven variants; you can know more about it here.

    Tata Curvv EV Concept Image
    Tata Curvv EV Concept
    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 official bookings open; to be launched in India on 21 April

