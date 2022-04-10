Tata Curvv coupe SUV concept First Look

How is it on the outside?

In its definition of the car, Tata has said that it is a car aimed at younger buyers looking to own something different and aspirational. Since SUVs have been the flavour of the decade and also at the core of Tata’s DNA, this yet untapped body style was the logical way forward. The face is dominated by the signature Tata grille which is expected to arrive in an updated form with this car. The Curvv gets low-set headlamps like the Safari and Harrier as well as a large LED package on the bonnet which will be offered only in the EV version of the Curvv.

The coupe SUV look comes from the Curvv-y roofline that flows into the D-pillar giving it that hunkered-down stance which is further accentuated by the 20-inch wheels for the concept car. However, we expect the EV and ICE versions to run 17-inchers on the top models and 16-inch wheels on the lower-spec variants. The final wheel design is expected to be similar while the heavily flared wheel arches are expected to continue with the production car to give it the squat stance. The concept car gets slim LEDs in place of the mirrors but we can expect proper units with LED indicators and cameras for a 360-degree view and possibly even a blind spot monitor in the production model.

Tata’s design language has a large bar running side-to-side, above the number plate slot. Expect it to be retained for this car but with some kind of illumination, element to be included. The angular lights built into the bumpers are expected to become reverse lamps while the Tata logo will get the reverse camera built into it. By design, the boot is expected to have a relatively high loading lip and we expect badging similar to the Safari and Harrier on the boot lid in the final version.