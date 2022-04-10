Tata Curvv coupe SUV concept First Look

What is it?
Tata has showcased its first step towards the evolution of its vehicles by unveiling the Curvv coupe SUV concept. Set to debut in 2024 in production guise, the Curvv is Tata’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and is a novel approach to one of the fastest-growing premium segments in the Indian car market. While officially a concept car, it does showcase future design elements from the Indian automaker both inside and outside. The concept car was unveiled recently and here is everything you need to know about it.
How is it on the outside?
In its definition of the car, Tata has said that it is a car aimed at younger buyers looking to own something different and aspirational. Since SUVs have been the flavour of the decade and also at the core of Tata’s DNA, this yet untapped body style was the logical way forward. The face is dominated by the signature Tata grille which is expected to arrive in an updated form with this car. The Curvv gets low-set headlamps like the Safari and Harrier as well as a large LED package on the bonnet which will be offered only in the EV version of the Curvv.
The coupe SUV look comes from the Curvv-y roofline that flows into the D-pillar giving it that hunkered-down stance which is further accentuated by the 20-inch wheels for the concept car. However, we expect the EV and ICE versions to run 17-inchers on the top models and 16-inch wheels on the lower-spec variants. The final wheel design is expected to be similar while the heavily flared wheel arches are expected to continue with the production car to give it the squat stance. The concept car gets slim LEDs in place of the mirrors but we can expect proper units with LED indicators and cameras for a 360-degree view and possibly even a blind spot monitor in the production model.
Tata’s design language has a large bar running side-to-side, above the number plate slot. Expect it to be retained for this car but with some kind of illumination, element to be included. The angular lights built into the bumpers are expected to become reverse lamps while the Tata logo will get the reverse camera built into it. By design, the boot is expected to have a relatively high loading lip and we expect badging similar to the Safari and Harrier on the boot lid in the final version.
How is it on the inside?
The overall design is an evolution of the current Tata styling language and is a preview of its future cabins’ design elements. Topping this list is the new two-spoke steering with haptic controls, a new climate interface as well as dual digital screens. They are all expected to make their way into the production-spec model as well as future cars from the Tata stable. A detailed look at the new centre console reveals dual-zone climate control, a CNG button, auto-park and a 360-degree camera. These are all indicative of features we can expect to become commonplace over the next few years across various Tata cars.
The two-spoke steering wheel is the first look at the future of Tata’s steering wheels. It’s flat bottomed and the controls are all haptic enabled, a first for Tata. This haptic touch will also be available for the centre console control cluster. Tata has said that it is going heavy on recyclable materials and that’s a majority of what’s expected to be featured in the seats, door cards as well as parts of the dashboard. We also expect this blue colour to make its way into the production-spec model of the Curvv EV.
The touchscreen is around 10-inches and showcases features like cruise control, drive modes and a compass. Tata is going heavy on features like connected car technology; vehicle to vehicle communication as well as standard bits like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The concept car has captain seats for the second row but in the production-ready model expect a bench with a similar design and features like AC vents, armrest with cup holders and seatback pockets. The floor in the concept car is completely flat which is a departure from the existing EVs and this has been achieved via the construction of a new toolkit from the existing platforms where the car has been designed around the batteries rather than having to make space for them. This flat floor will be carried over for the production-ready EV and ICE versions.
What about the powertrain options?
The Curvv will arrive as an EV first with a range of 400-450km greatly upping the capacity of Gen-1 cars like the Nexon and Tigor EV. This will be the first Tata EV to feature controllable regeneration which Tata says can be fully turned off if you are on the highway. Tata has also hinted that if demand is there it will have multiple battery capacity options for various cost levels. The ICE version is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The former is also expected to get a CNG option while AT and MT options are expected to be standard for both engine options.
When is it expected to arrive in production guise?
Tata has said that the production-ready version of the Curvv will be launched in 2024. It sits at 4.3-metres and will find a place above the Nexon in the Tata hierarchy. The EV version will arrive first and we expect the ICE powered models to follow along shortly. When launched, in ICE guise, it will be a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks as well as future SUV models from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.
Photography- Kaustubh Gandhi