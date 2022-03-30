Tata Altroz 1.2-litre NA Petrol DCA First Drive Review

A small dab on the throttle in between gears is all it takes to start building up the momentum, and the gear shifts are smooth even when in traffic, almost torque converter-like. One thing we must admit though is that if you are one of those folks who prefers to drive more enthusiastically or keep the engine constantly on the boil, you will quickly notice how it is the slow revving engine that holds back the drivetrain, and not the new gearbox.

The engine takes a fair bit to gain and lose revs, and hence the aid of a DCA unit doesn’t come to the rescue, even though the secondary clutch is ever ready for that action you command it to. That said, the shifting is smooth, and the manual mode gives you better control when you want that sporty feel. The Altroz DCA feels at home when you drive it in the mid-range, and that is how it is intended to be used, by the audience that will be commuting in the concrete jungles of the country.