MG Astor 1.3 Turbo AT Road Test

Now, let's get straight to the features that make it stand out from the rivals — level-2 autonomous systems and AI-powered assistant. The latter is a delight with Alexa-like usability, but its novelty wears off with the delayed response being a major put off. However, the tech features like a 360 camera, digital instrument cluster, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and emergency braking under MG Pilot proved to be useful while changing lanes, getting onto a highway from a service lane, and even in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The ADAS features worked even at low-speed high-density traffic. Still, the acceleration for adaptive cruise control could have been smoother rather than gunning as if the gas pedal was floored.

Interestingly, the asterisk button on the steering wheel connects to a call centre with humans helping you out instead of just an automated voice. Pretty neat! Right from car-related information to roadside assistance, plenty of things are well explained over a call. Furthermore, all the usual safety features are in place, like six airbags, all-disc brakes, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, TPMS, ESP, TC, hill hold and descent control. In addition, there are heated ORVMs, ISOFIX seats, a digital key with Bluetooth, intelligent headlamp control, and rain-sensing wipers.