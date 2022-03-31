2022 MG ZS EV First Drive Review

Yes, it certainly has. It now feels much quicker. To give you a perspective, there are three drive modes here – Eco, Normal and Sport. The older ZS EV’s fastest acceleration feel from the Sport mode can now be experienced in the Normal mode. And the Sport model of the new car feels properly fast, be it off the mark or on the go. There’s an eerie silence accompanied by a wheeze as the ZS EV pulls forward with a dab of throttle. How fast it is in terms of numbers? MG claims 0-100kmph in 8.5seconds.

But we’ll be testing it against our VBox sometime soon in our proper Road Test. Until then, it’s safe to say that the ZS EV is quick to drive and now also fun behind the wheel. Driving in the city, the ZS EV is as convenient and conventional to drive as any other car. It’s comfortable to manoeuvre and has a good amount of power for when there’s a need to go quickly. Out on the highway, it can keep up with anything and is surely way better in the overtaking manoeuvre than the majority of traffic on the road.

As for the range, MG claims 461 kilometres now on a full charge. But this figure varies. Not only from the driving conditions and driving pattern but even when changing drive modes. Shift from Normal to Eco mode and the range increases. Switch from Normal to Sport, and it drops. The range also changes drastically if the air-con is switched on or off. This constantly changing figure on the driver’s display induces range anxiety. But that aside, the percentage drop of the battery pack was quite linear. It didn’t drop suddenly or gain charge by regenerative braking. There are three levels of regen-braking as well.

And if you run out of juice, there are four ways to charge. A portable charger provided in the car will plug in any 15amp socket and take 18-19 hours for a full charge. Second, there is the AC fast charger of 7.4kW capacity fitted at buyers’ house/office or provided at MG’s premises. It will take nine hours for a full charge. The third option is the DC fast charger that can bring the battery from zero to 80 per cent in an hour thanks to its 50kW capacity. Fourth is calling for roadside assistance.