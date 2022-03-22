2021 Mini Cooper JCW First Drive Review

Two-litre, four-cylinder, twinpower turbo with 230bhp and 320Nm of torque in a compact hatchback. Just the specs are enough to stir up the senses. But the Mini Cooper JCW is beyond that. Everything from the cold start to the way this Mini drives is a sensory overload. Hit the toggle-like starter button and the Mini lets you know its sporty intentions with a loud bassy hum.

I started off in Eco mode, and the JCW felt refined, not loud at all and surprisingly not that restrained as you feel in most cars in Eco mode. Switch to Normal or Middle mode and the response gets sharper, you can feel the car firming up and getting a little louder. Acceleration is quick and this mode will keep most happy with the way it delivers power. Nice, smooth and creamy without too much drama. But it’s the drama that makes things less mundane and that’s why you need the Sports mode. In this mode, the JCW transforms from being chilled out to being angry. Throttle response is immediate and in this mode, the JCW can go from nothing to 100kmph in a claimed 6.1 seconds flat. But it’s not just how quickly the JCW accelerates, but the way it does.

The exhaust starts spitting out an aural note that will delight most enthusiasts. With 230bhp let loose, the TC and tyres have a tough time reigning in the horses. There is a wee bit of torque steer as the speeds rise at an alarming rate.

The eight-speed steptronic transmission works well with the engine too and keeps it nicely in the powerband so the moment you need the thrust, its all there and the JCW just slingshots ahead. Overtaking or outright acceleration, the JCW has no dearth of performance anywhere and that gives a very satisfying feeling.

And it’s not just the acceleration, the JCW has fierce brakes too. The big 17-inch, four-piston fixed caliper brakes bite hard and the JCW sheds speeds very quickly which in turn helps to drive this little car fast without any fear.