Upcoming Tata cars in India: Our top 5 picks for 2024

- To include compact SUV, SUV, hatchback, and more

- No official launch timeline announced yet

Tata Motors has an exciting lineup of upcoming cars in India spread over the next few years. These will include cars powered by internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric cars. Although the Sierra and Avinya production versions might see the light of day in 2025, here are the five cars we expect in 2024.

1. Tata Curvv Concept based cars

The mechanical details of the much-anticipated Curvv SUV are yet to be announced. However, we expect it to spawn both the ICE version and an EV. The concept captured the attention of the crowd at the Auto Expo 2023 with its radical design. The production version is expected to retain the showcased design cues, such as the coupe-like sloping roofline with a large panoramic glass roof integrated into the spoiler. On the feature front, the Tata Curvv will sport triangular LED headlights, horizontal bar, flush door handles, large infotainment screen, and ventilated seats.

The Punch EV test mules have been frequently spotted quite lately hinting at its launch in 2024. This Citroen eC3 competitor will also be a good alternative to the MG Comet with hopefully a bigger battery and a higher range. All features from the Punch will be carried over but with the incorporation of a larger infotainment screen, 360 camera, new alloy wheels, and full-width LED DRL, along with some more tweaks.

As seen at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Harrier EV is expected to boast a dual-motor configuration, details of which are not known yet. But we can expect a driving range of 500km if the bigger battery set-up is to go by. It will be based on Tata’s Gen 2 EV architecture and get cosmetic changes that include a new colour palette with bronze and white hues.

The carmaker had also displayed a racer version of the Altroz at the Auto Expo. The hatchback featured cosmetic changes inside out to make it look sporty. But apart from the 'Racer' badge, this Tata hatchback will get Nexon's 120bhp producing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. It's something that will make it stand out along with the sunroof, blacked-out bonnet, and roof.

Tata Motors is likely to introduce the Safari EV as well in the Indian market. It is expected to boast the same design cues as the current facelifted Safari and borrow EV powertrains from the aforementioned Harrier EV. So, Safari's new avatar will go all-electric in 2024.