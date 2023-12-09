12th edition of Honda Drive to Discover flagged off in Siliguri

The lineup includes the Elevate , City, City hybrid, and the Amaze

The drive will cover over 500km in five days

Honda Cars India has flagged off the 12th edition of its experiential drive series, ‘Drive to Discover’ on 8 December in Siliguri. The event, with a theme of ‘The Journey to the East’, will cover a distance of more than 500km over five days.

The drive will feature Honda Cars India’s range with models such as the Elevate, City e:HEV, new City, and the Amaze, and will pass through the magical landscapes of Sikkim and West Bengal. The drive commenced from Siliguri and will cover destinations like Gangtok, Pelling, and Kalimpong via Darjeeling, culminating on 12 December in Siliguri.

Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales Honda Cars India said, 'We are thrilled to embark on yet another exciting edition of Drive to Discover, the 12th season holds the promise of an extraordinary journey. This drive not only showcases the breathtaking beauty of Northeast India but also highlights the capabilities of our vehicle lineup. We're particularly pleased with the overwhelming response our newly launched Honda Elevate has received from customers nationwide. We look forward to seeking new adventures on this drive with our reliable models that seamlessly blend comfort, safety, and driving pleasure.”