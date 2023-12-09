Buy MG Comet with offers of up to Rs. 65,000 in December 2023

Available in three variants

Delivers a claimed range of 230km

The MG Comet EV is currently the most compact four-seater electric car one can buy in India. The model is available in three variants, namely, Pace, Play, and Plus at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers planning to book the MG Comet EV in December can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 65,000. The offers can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate bonuses, and other special schemes. We recommend contacting the MG-authorised dealerships to get more information.

Powering the Comet EV’s single motor is a 17.3kWh battery pack unit which takes seven hours to get charged from 0 to 100 per cent. The EV can develop 41bhp and 110Nm of torque while delivering a claimed range of 230km on a full charge. However, in our tests, the model managed to return a real-world driving range of 191km.