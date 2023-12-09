CarWale
    Buy MG Comet with offers of up to Rs. 65,000 in December 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Buy MG Comet with offers of up to Rs. 65,000 in December 2023
    • Available in three variants
    • Delivers a claimed range of 230km

    The MG Comet EV is currently the most compact four-seater electric car one can buy in India. The model is available in three variants, namely, Pace, Play, and Plus at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Customers planning to book the MG Comet EV in December can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 65,000. The offers can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate bonuses, and other special schemes. We recommend contacting the MG-authorised dealerships to get more information.

    MG Comet EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Comet EV’s single motor is a 17.3kWh battery pack unit which takes seven hours to get charged from 0 to 100 per cent. The EV can develop 41bhp and 110Nm of torque while delivering a claimed range of 230km on a full charge. However, in our tests, the model managed to return a real-world driving range of 191km.

    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    12th edition of Honda Drive to Discover flagged off in Siliguri

    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.46 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.55 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.62 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.11 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.88 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.52 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.67 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.40 Lakh

