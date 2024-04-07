Honda City hybrid variant range and prices in India revised

The City was previously offered in two variants

Honda has hiked the prices for all its cars this month

Last month, Honda Cars India announced it would increase the prices of its cars with effect from 1 April, 2024. We recently got our hands on the updated price list, and in this article, let us take a closer look at the changes made to the City hybrid, also known as the City e:HEV.

The Honda City hybrid was offered in two variants until last month, namely V and ZX. The company has now discontinued the V, leaving the ZX as the sole variant in the range. Additionally, Honda has increased the prices of the ZX variant by Rs. 16,100 and Rs. 88,100 for the solid and metallic paints, respectively.

With the revisions coming into effect right away, the Honda City hybrid is priced from Rs. 20.55 lakh to Rs. 21.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers can choose from six colours, namely Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.