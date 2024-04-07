CarWale
    AD

    Honda City hybrid variant range and prices in India revised

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,461 Views
    Honda City hybrid variant range and prices in India revised
    • The City was previously offered in two variants
    • Honda has hiked the prices for all its cars this month

    Last month, Honda Cars India announced it would increase the prices of its cars with effect from 1 April, 2024. We recently got our hands on the updated price list, and in this article, let us take a closer look at the changes made to the City hybrid, also known as the City e:HEV.

    The Honda City hybrid was offered in two variants until last month, namely V and ZX. The company has now discontinued the V, leaving the ZX as the sole variant in the range. Additionally, Honda has increased the prices of the ZX variant by Rs. 16,100 and Rs. 88,100 for the solid and metallic paints, respectively.

    With the revisions coming into effect right away, the Honda City hybrid is priced from Rs. 20.55 lakh to Rs. 21.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers can choose from six colours, namely Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Image
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 19.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top 5 highlights of the Mahindra 3XO, Toyota Taisor, and Kia Sonet
     Next 
    IT’S OFFICIAL! Kia Carens EV to arrive in 2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3981 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4428 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 43.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 22.62 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 23.61 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 22.11 Lakh
    PuneRs. 22.50 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 23.40 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 20.93 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 23.61 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 22.07 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3981 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4428 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda City hybrid variant range and prices in India revised