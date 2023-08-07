Honda City and Amaze get discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 in August 2023

- Limited period discounts on Honda cars in India

- The brand will launch the Elevate mid-size SUV soon

Honda Cars India discounts in August 2023

A few Honda dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts across its product range in August 2023. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Amaze and City discounts this month

The Honda City petrol variants are available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs, 28,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 for an old Honda vehicle.

Benefits on the Amaze include a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000. The City eHEV (hybrid) can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000.

Honda Cars’ latest updates

Honda is currently working on its next product for the Indian market, called the Elevate. A mid-size SUV that will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, the upcoming model will be launched in India next month. We have already driven the Elevate and our review is now live on the website.