    2023 Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT performance revealed

    Ninad Ambre

    - Kia Carens updated with a new turbo-petrol engine

    - 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine produces 158bhp and 253Nm

    Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT background

    The 2023 Kia Carens has been updated with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in place of the older 1.4-litre unit. The carmaker has also replaced the six-speed manual gearbox with a six-speed iMT on the turbo-petrol and diesel variants. Moreover, all engine options are now RDE-compliant. Here we detail how the turbo-petrol DCT performs in the real world.

    Kia Carens Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT acceleration time

    0-60kmph

    0-100kmph

    According to our VBOX figures, the Carens took 5.01 seconds to complete the 0-60kmph run, while the 0-100kmph sprint was completed in 10.42 seconds. This shows how quickly and efficiently the Carens can get away from traffic. This figure is good for a car that weighs 1,460kg.

    How is the driveability of the Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT?

    20-80kmph in kick-down

    40-100kmph in kick-down

    So, when it came to the crucial test of driveability, the 20-80kmph kick-down was completed in 6.17 seconds and the 40-100kmph run was done in 7.63 seconds. It shows that it has sufficient pulling power which is especially needed when overtaking vehicles.

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
