2023 Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT performance revealed

- Kia Carens updated with a new turbo-petrol engine

- 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine produces 158bhp and 253Nm

Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT background

The 2023 Kia Carens has been updated with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in place of the older 1.4-litre unit. The carmaker has also replaced the six-speed manual gearbox with a six-speed iMT on the turbo-petrol and diesel variants. Moreover, all engine options are now RDE-compliant. Here we detail how the turbo-petrol DCT performs in the real world.

Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT acceleration time

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

According to our VBOX figures, the Carens took 5.01 seconds to complete the 0-60kmph run, while the 0-100kmph sprint was completed in 10.42 seconds. This shows how quickly and efficiently the Carens can get away from traffic. This figure is good for a car that weighs 1,460kg.

How is the driveability of the Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo-petrol DCT?

20-80kmph in kick-down

40-100kmph in kick-down

So, when it came to the crucial test of driveability, the 20-80kmph kick-down was completed in 6.17 seconds and the 40-100kmph run was done in 7.63 seconds. It shows that it has sufficient pulling power which is especially needed when overtaking vehicles.

Pictures by Kapil Angane