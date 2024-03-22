Kia Carens diesel manual to make a comeback?

Premium variant to be offered with a manual gearbox

Expected to launch next month

Last year around the same time, Kia India replaced the manual gearbox of the diesel variants of the Carens with an iMT unit. Now, as per our sources, the Korean automaker is bringing back the six-speed manual gearbox with the Premium diesel variant of the popular MPV.

The Kia Carens is currently being offered at a starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 12.65 lakh, for the petrol and diesel versions, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be broadly had in seven trim levels, namely, Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, Luxury (O), Luxury Plus, and X Line. While all the variants get seven seats as standard, the Luxury Plus can also be had with a six-seater option.

Feature-wise, the Premium variant of the Carens misses out on an infotainment screen, automatic climate control, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a rear-view camera. However, it comes loaded with semi-leatherette seats, six airbags, rear spoiler with a stop lamp, front armrest with storage, manual air-conditioning, and a digital instrument cluster.

Now, with the introduction of the Premium manual in the diesel version, it will become the new base or the entry-level variant in the oil burner guise. Mechanically, the Kia Carens can be had in three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The current transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and an automatic torque converter unit.