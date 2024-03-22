CarWale
    This is how future BMW SUVs will look like

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    3,673 Views
    This is how future BMW SUVs will look like
    • Design language for X models
    • New architecture to go into production in 2025

    After the Vision Neue Klasse for sedans, BMW has now revealed the Neue Klasse concept for their SUVs at their annual presentation. It goes by the name Vision Neue Klasse X and it gives us a preview of what the X5 might look like in the next few years.

    BMW Right Rear Three Quarter

    This new design direction for the SUV is based on the same platform showcased last year. This new architecture is confirmed to go into series production next year at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary. This electric architecture is also made to accommodate the sixth generation of BMW’s eDrive electric powertrain.

    BMW Dashboard

    Talking about the design, the Neue Klasse X looks better proportioned than the sedan counterpart. It carries BMW’s typical sharp styling but takes it a notch higher with its cuts and creases. Even the kidney grille has been completely redesigned with a smaller snout much like the BMWs of old – the 2002 and 3.0 CSL. The headlamps and tail lamps have also completely transitioned compared to the bangle design.

    BMW Right Rear Three Quarter

    The evolution of the iX’s styling is apparent both inside and out. With the futuristic and minimalistic new cabin, it has no physical buttons whatsoever. Weirdly enough, the iconic ‘Hofmeister kink’ is now made through a reflective print inside the rear quarter glass.

    BMW Right Front Three Quarter

    This is a design study and the element of the Vision Neue Klasse X will be translated to the production version of the next-gen X models including the X1, X3, X5 and the flagship X7 along with their electric derivatives.

     Next 
    Hyundai Alcazar waiting period stretches up to 6 weeks in March 2024

    Gallery

