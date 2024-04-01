CarWale
    Exclusive! Kia Carens to get Pewter Olive colour option

    Haji Chakralwale

    Exclusive! Kia Carens to get Pewter Olive colour option
    • To be offered in all variants
    • Carens to get multiple new variants

    Kia India is updating the variant list of its entire range with new trim levels. We recently reported that the Carens MPV will receive multiple new variants soon along with the prices. Now, we bring to you another exclusive piece of information as the brand is all set to introduce a new colourway in the MPV’s exterior colour options.

    Customers will now be able to choose the Pewter Olive paint scheme with the Carens in all variants except the X-Line. Previously this colour was introduced with the Seltos and was later offered with the Sonet as well. Apart from this, the Carens can be had in eight colour options, namely, Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Dark Gun Metal Matte.

    As for the variants, with the new update, Carens will be offered in nine variants including Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Prestige Plus, Prestige Plus (O), Luxury, Luxury Plus, and X-Line.

    The Carens comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter unit. This diesel engine produces 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the MPV is also available with two 1.5-litre petrol engines, one in a naturally aspirated form and the other with a turbocharger.

