Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus concept: All you need to know

Sporty version of the sedan

Gets treatment similar to the Taigun GT Sport

At their recently concluded Annual Brand Conference, Volkswagen unveiled a concept version of the Virtus sedan, the GT Plus Sport. It was showcased alongside the Taigun GT Line and the GT Plus Sport trims. Here's all you need to know about this special model of the sedan.

Exterior

The Virtus GT Plus Sport boasts a few cosmetic enhancements compared to the standard trims. It gets smoked LED headlamps, red GT badges, Carbon Steel Grey roof, red brake callipers, and dark chrome door handles. It rides on 16-inch alloy wheels that are painted in gloss black. The black treatment can also be seen on the ORVMs, bumper inserts, and the spoiler.

Interior

Volkswagen has continued with the black theme inside the Virtus GT Plus Sport. There's black leatherette upholstery with grey stitching and a black headliner. Besides, the grab handles, roof lamp housing, and sun visors are also finished in black. The sedan features aluminium pedals and a sport steering wheel with grey stitching to give that sporty feel.

Engine and gearbox

The Virtus GT Plus Sport is powered by the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.

Launch timeline

Volkswagen revealed the variant-wise specifications for the Taigun GT Sport during the unveiling. Unlike this SUV that will be launched next month, the carmaker has not announced a timeline for the launch of the Virtus GT Plus.