    Hyundai i20 waiting period comes down in March 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • i20 prices in India start at Rs. 7.04 lakh
    • Waiting period applicable on a pan-India level

    We recently got our hands on the updated waiting period of Hyundai cars for March 2024. We have already listed the timelines for select models such as the Creta and the Venue on our website, and in this article, our focus will be on the i20 premium hatchback.

    Hyundai i20 Front View

    For March 2024, the Hyundai i20 commands a waiting period of up to 10 weeks, applicable to the CVT variants. Customers opting for any other variant will have to wait for a period of up to six weeks. Notably, these timelines are applicable on a pan-India level, but again, will vary based on multiple factors such as the region, variant, colour, and more.

    Hyundai i20 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Last month, Hyundai introduced the Sportz (O) variant in the i20 lineup, with prices starting at Rs. 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Baleno- and Toyota Glanza-rival is offered in eight colours across six variants.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
