    Hyundai i20 to get new Sportz (O) variant soon

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai i20 to get new Sportz (O) variant soon
    • Will be positioned between Sportz and Asta trims
    • To get three new features

    Hyundai India updated the i20 hatchback with a mild facelift in September 2023. Now, our sources tell us that the automaker will soon introduce a new Sportz (O) variant in the hatchback’s lineup.

    i20 Sportz (O): Expected features

    Hyundai i20 USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    The new variant is expected to boast three new features – an electric sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and a cushioned armrest for the driver-side door pad.

    Since it will be based on the Sportz variant, it will continue to be offered with features such as LED tail lamps, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    Hyundai i20 Sunroof/Moonroof

    The Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) variant will most likely be offered in the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine along with manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Hyundai currently offers the i20 in Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) variants with prices starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
