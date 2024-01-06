Hyundai i20 to get new Sportz (O) variant soon

Will be positioned between Sportz and Asta trims

To get three new features

Hyundai India updated the i20 hatchback with a mild facelift in September 2023. Now, our sources tell us that the automaker will soon introduce a new Sportz (O) variant in the hatchback’s lineup.

i20 Sportz (O): Expected features

The new variant is expected to boast three new features – an electric sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and a cushioned armrest for the driver-side door pad.

Since it will be based on the Sportz variant, it will continue to be offered with features such as LED tail lamps, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) variant will most likely be offered in the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine along with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Hyundai currently offers the i20 in Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) variants with prices starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).