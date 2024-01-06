CarWale
    Tata Tigor attracts waiting period of up to four weeks in January 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Tigor attracts waiting period of up to four weeks in January 2024
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Also available in CNG guise

    Tata Tigor is one of the popular choices amongst buyers planning to buy a compact sedan in the country. Broadly available in four variants, namely XE, XM, XZ, and XZ+, the prices of the sedan range between Rs. 6.30 lakh to Rs. 8.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of the Tata Tigor.

    Currently, the five-seater sedan from Tata commands a waiting period of up to four weeks in Mumbai. This period can vary with factors such as the dealership, chosen variant, colour preference, and others. We advise you to check with your nearest authorised dealership to get precise information according to your specific preferences.

    Tata Tigor Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the heart of the Tata Tigor is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Customers can configure this motor either with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine comes solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    The Tata Tigor competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and the Honda Amaze.

    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
