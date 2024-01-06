Maruti Suzuki Swift attracts discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 in January 2024

New-gen Swift to be revealed soon

MY2023 stock has maximum discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to receive a generational update this year. The test mules of the new-gen Swift have been spotted recently doing rounds in India. Meanwhile, the current-gen model is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers planning to book the Maruti hatchback in January can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 49,000. While the MY 2024 stock is on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 44,000, the 2023 models carry benefits of up to Rs. 49,000. These offers include cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses.

Offers MY 2024 Model MY 2023 Model Cash discounts Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Corporate bonus Rs. 4,000 Rs. 4,000 Total Rs. 44,000 Rs. 49,000

Mechanically, the Swift is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Also on offer is a factory-fitted CNG kit with the VXi and ZXi variants.