2024 Hyundai Creta exterior design fully leaked; to be launched in India on 16 January

Creta facelift pre-bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Will get new features and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine at launch

The exterior design of the new Hyundai Creta facelift has been leaked in all its glory, ahead of its price reveal on 16 January, 2024. Bookings of the Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara rival, which will come with Level 2 ADAS among other features, are open for Rs. 25,000.

As seen in the images here, the upcoming Creta facelift will receive a comprehensive update on the outside. It will receive a new grille with a black chrome finish, new LED DRLs and rectangular LED headlamps, and larger faux skid plates on the refreshed front and rear bumpers in a contrast silver shade. The side profile remains largely unchanged apart from the new set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

The rear profile of the 2024 Hyundai Creta will get a large black insert running the length of the posterior, new LED headlamps and a connected LED tail bar on the tailgate, 3D Hyundai logo, vertically-stacked reflectors, new spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a redesigned number plate recess.

The updated Hyundai Creta will be available in seven colours and variants. Under the hood, the 1.5-litre, NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill will be carried over, while a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will join the range. The carmaker recently revealed the key safety features of the model, details of which are live on our website.