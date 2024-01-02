CarWale
    2024 Hyundai Creta colour and variant details revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2024 Hyundai Creta colour and variant details revealed

    Ahead of its launch on 16 January, Hyundai officially commenced bookings of the Creta facelift earlier today (2 January, 2024). The company recently announced Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador.

    In terms of colours, the facelifted Hyundai Creta will be available in six mono tone and one dual-tone colour, the latter being Atlas White with a black roof. The mono tone colours will be Robust Emerald Pearl (new), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Front View

    In the variants department, customers can book the Creta from a range of seven options, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). Under the hood, the model will be offered with a 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

    In terms of changes, the 2024 Hyundai Creta will get a new grille with three horizontal partitioned slats, new LED DRLs, rectangular headlamps, redesigned front and rear bumpers, as well as skid plates, fresh LED tail lights, LED light bar on the tailgate, shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. Inside, it will come equipped with a heavily reworked dashboard and centre console, two large screens (one unit each for the infotainment system and driver’s display), touch-based AC controls, ambient lighting, and a new gear lever.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
