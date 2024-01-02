CarWale
    Tata Motors retails 43,470 units of passenger vehicles in December 2023

    Tata Motors retails 43,470 units of passenger vehicles in December 2023

    - Overall domestic sales stood at 76,138 units

    - Passenger car sales grew by nine per cent Y-o-Y

    Tata Motors has rolled out its sales figures for December 2023. The automaker retailed a total of 76,138 units in the previous month. This includes 43,470 units of passenger vehicles and 32,668 units of commercial vehicles, registering an overall Y-o-Y growth of four per cent. Notably, the sales of passenger vehicles grew by nine per cent Y-o-Y.

    Tata Front View

    In other news, the brand recently inaugurated two new EVs-only showrooms in Gurgaon. Located in Sector 14 and Sohna Road, these EV-specific showrooms are made using recycled or recyclable materials and include a customer lounge, coffee shop, fast chargers, and a digital car configurator.

    Commenting on the sales, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The PV industry is expected to post its highest ever sales in the CY23, crossing the significant four million mark, supported by a strong supply situation, new nameplates launched in the SUV segment, and a robust demand during the longer festive period. Coming off a high base, the industry recorded a single-digit growth overall with the key highlight of this moderate rise being the sharp growth registered in emission-friendly product categories. Both EV and CNG segments posted growth greater than 90 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, signalling a growing preference for green and smart technologies by Indian customers.”

