    Hyundai Creta facelift bookings open!

    • To be launched in India on 16 January, 2024 
    • Available in seven variants across petrol and diesel powertrains

    Hyundai has commenced the bookings of the Creta facelift in the country ahead of its official launch which is scheduled on 16 January, 2024. Interested customers can book this five-seater SUV at any authorised Hyundai dealership or via the brand’s online portal against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Notably, the existing Creta booking holders have a choice to convert their booking to the facelifted model.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Dashboard

    On the equipment front, the 2024 Creta will come equipped with a 360-degree camera, fully digital instrument cluster, new aircon panel, large infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, and a premium audio system.

    Under the hood, this Kia Seltos rival will be offered in three powertrains – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iVT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Grille

    The new Creta will be available in seven variants, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), across six monotones and one dual-tone colour option. The monotone shades include Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey. The dual-tone, on the other hand, is available in Atlas White with a black roof.

