Toyota Innova Hycross prices in India increased by up to Rs. 42,000

Innova Hycross prices now start at Rs. 19.77 lakh

Available in four variants and seven colours

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked the prices of select models in its product range from January 2024. These models, including the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, and Innova Hycross, have become dearer by up to Rs. 42,000. Let us take a closer look at the updated prices of the Hycross.

The entry-level GX variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross has witnessed an upward price revision of Rs. 10,000. All other variants of the MPV now command a premium of Rs. 42,000 over the prices from last year. At the same time, the brand has removed the GX limited edition variant from the line-up.

Taking the price hike into consideration, the Toyota Innova Hycross now starts with a price tag of Rs. 19.77 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 30.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is offered in four variants across two powertrains and seven paint options.