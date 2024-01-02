Maruti Suzuki Brezza becomes the highest-selling SUV in 2023

- Available in four variants

- Prices in India start at Rs. 8.29 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular models in India. The Indian SUV has proven time and again to be the best seller for the homegrown automaker. In accordance with this, the Brezza emerged as the top-selling model for the automaker in 2023.

Last year, Maruti Suzuki recorded a total sale of over 17.7 lakh vehicles. Out of which, the Brezza SUV alone registered over 1.70 lakh unit sales.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. This motor is capable of churning out 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque