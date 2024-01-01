CarWale
    Maruti Jimny discounts to be reduced from January 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Jimny discounts to be reduced from January 2024
    • Thunder Edition is priced at Rs. 10.74 lakh
    • Available in two variants

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Thunder Edition of its lifestyle SUV, the Jimny in December 2023. This was done by the brand to improve the sales of the off-roader which proved to be effective.

    However, this new edition was launched with a limited-run strategy. Now, in a conversation with Shashank Shrivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, we have learned that the automaker will reduce the discounts on the Jimny by a significant amount from January 2024. For context, Suzuki Jimny carried discounts of up to 1 lakh in the last couple of months of 2023.

    Moreover, the brand will not reduce the prices of the SUV to harvest sales. Additionally, last month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike across its range, which is set to be applicable this month. The quantum of the hike will be revealed soon.

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha. It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter unit. This motor sends power to all four wheels and is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 10.74 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Updated Skoda Octavia to debut in February

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    View All Newly Launched Cars
