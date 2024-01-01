Maruti Jimny discounts to be reduced from January 2024

Thunder Edition is priced at Rs. 10.74 lakh

Available in two variants

Maruti Suzuki launched the Thunder Edition of its lifestyle SUV, the Jimny in December 2023. This was done by the brand to improve the sales of the off-roader which proved to be effective.

However, this new edition was launched with a limited-run strategy. Now, in a conversation with Shashank Shrivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, we have learned that the automaker will reduce the discounts on the Jimny by a significant amount from January 2024. For context, Suzuki Jimny carried discounts of up to 1 lakh in the last couple of months of 2023.

Moreover, the brand will not reduce the prices of the SUV to harvest sales. Additionally, last month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike across its range, which is set to be applicable this month. The quantum of the hike will be revealed soon.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha. It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter unit. This motor sends power to all four wheels and is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque.