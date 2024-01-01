Updated Skoda Octavia to debut in February

Mid-life update for 4th generation

Expected to debut hybrid tech

Skoda’s long running Octavia sedan will get a facelift in February. This is a mid-life update for the car and is expected to follow in the footsteps of it's bigger sibling, the Superb, which got a new generation at the end of last year.

The single teaser image reveals a new design for the headlamps and possibly a bigger signature Skoda grille as seen on the Superb. Given this is a mid-life update, we expect no changes in terms of dimensions or the overall silhoutte of the car.

The updates are expected to include a revised cabin, bigger displays and level 2 ADAS all of which the Superb has already debuted.

The European market will get a range of engine options that includes petrol, diesel and LPG. However, we also expect the Octavia to debut with a hybrid setup but with a range lesser than that of the Superb to help separate both the cars.

We expect this Octavia to come to India in late 2024 once the Superb and Kodiaq have launched locally. It will be locally assembled at Skoda's Aurangabad plant.