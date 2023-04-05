CarWale
    Skoda Octavia discontinued

    Jay Shah

    Skoda Octavia discontinued

    - Was powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine 

    - Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get updated BS6 2-compliant engines

    Skoda has revised its India portfolio to meet the new BS6 2 emission norms. In line with this, the brand has discontinued the Octavia sedan from its official website and it now retails the Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Superb in the country.

    The new generation Octavia made its debut in India in June 2021 and was powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which developed 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor was mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The brand has skipped the BS6 2 update for the sedan due to stringent norms.

    Skoda BS6 2 models

    The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have been updated to meet the new RDE norms. With this, the brand has also hiked the prices of these models. 

    Notably, these Skoda cars are powered by 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Skoda Octavia
