Skoda delivers over 7,31,000 vehicles worldwide in 2022

- 127.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the Indian market

- Skoda Octavia continues to be a bestseller globally

Skoda Auto has declared that it managed to deliver 7,31,300 units across the globe in 2022. This is a decline of 16.7 per cent as compared to the total deliveries of 8,78,200 units by the Czech brand in 2021. This dip in the number is an effect of difficulty in production and supply.

Despite the semiconductor chip shortage, the Ukraine war crisis, supply chain issues, and the ongoing uncertainty in the global market, Skoda registered the highest growth in the Indian market with a 127.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth. In 2021, the carmaker delivered 22,800 units in India, while the number stood at 51,900 units in 2022.

Internationally, Skoda Octavia continues to be the bestseller for the brand with over 1,41,000 deliveries, followed by Skoda Kamiq and Kodiaq. Additionally, the automaker is continuing its international expansion and will soon enter the Vietnamese market with its portfolio.

Speaking on the achievement, Martin Jahn, Skoda Auto Board Member, Sales and Marketing, said, “We delivered 731,300 vehicles worldwide last year, and we more than doubled our deliveries in India, already one of our three most important markets. The models we launched in 2022 are receiving a lot of interest from customers. The new Fabia Monte Carlo has had a good start, and the all-electric Enyaq iV continues to enjoy a significant increase in popularity. We accomplished all these achievements despite the coronavirus pandemic, the semiconductor shortage and the war in Ukraine. I want to thank our customers for their patience with the long delivery times that have resulted. We’re working hard to bring the cars to the customers as soon as possible.”