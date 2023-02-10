Nissan Magnite and Kicks get discounts of up to Rs 82,000 in February 2023

- Magnite attracts offers of up to Rs 82,000

- Offers valid till 28 February, 2023

Nissan India is offering its SUV duo, Magnite and Kicks with a heavy discount of up to Rs 82,000 for February 2023. The SUVs are available with a variety of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, loyalty bonuses, and more. Read below to find out the offers listed by the brand for its SUVs this month.

Nissan Magnite draws a maximum benefit of up to Rs 82,000 for the MY22 model, which includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, cash or accessories discounts of up to Rs 12,000, corporate benefits of up to Rs 15,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. Then there’s an online booking bonus of up to Rs 2,000 and a three-year gold service and maintenance pack. MY2023 models of Magnite also have offers of up to Rs 72,000.

On the other hand, Nissan is offering benefits of up to Rs 61,000 on its bigger SUV, Kicks. These benefits include an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000, a cash discount and a corporate discount of up to Rs 19,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The brand is also giving extra benefits of Rs 2,000 for the online booking of the SUV.

Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the region, models, manufacturing year, dealership, and other factors. We suggest contacting the nearest Nissan-authorised showroom for more details.