    2024 Tata Nexon facelift in works; receives major design upgrades

    Haji Chakralwale

    2024 Tata Nexon facelift in works; receives major design upgrades

    - Expected to get a reworked front fascia and a new dashboard layout

    - Will likely come equipped with the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

    Tata Motors is working on the Nexon facelift that was spied testing on Indian roads in complete camouflage. By the looks of it, this version of the compact SUV will bring major updates in terms of design and styling. The Tata Nexon was first launched in India in 2017 and later received a mid-life facelift update in 2020. Since then it has become one of the best sellers in the Indian automaker’s portfolio.

    Tata Nexon Right Side View

    Now, the Nexon test mule which was caught testing seems to draw heavy inspiration from the Tata Curvv showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in its ICE avatar. Though under heavy camouflage, the front end gets a more angular and upright stance than before, with a completely redesigned front bumper and grille. What looks like a connected LED light bar running across the width of the bonnet just above the grille could have been taken from the forthcoming Tata Curvv SUV.

    Tata Nexon Right Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile of the 2024 Nexon is more or less similar to the current model, but it is too early to say that. However, at the rear, the SUV might get the connected LED light bar between the tail lamps to compliment the look of the front fascia.

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    What we can expect in the facelifted Nexon is to have reworked interiors with the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and an all-digital instrument cluster, similar to what was showcased with the updated Altroz, Harrier, and Safari at the expo last month.

    The most important update could be in terms of the powertrain. The Nexon facelift might come equipped with the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which produces 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, compared to the current 1.2-litre petrol engine delivering 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. 

    Tata may launch the Nexon facelift sometime next year, along with other vehicles lined up for the launch. It will command a premium over its outgoing model which is currently priced between Rs 7.80 lakh and Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
