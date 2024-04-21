Nissan opens new sales and service outlets in New Delhi

Includes a showroom, two display centres, and a workshop

Magnite is Nissan’s only model on sale in India

Nissan Motor India has expanded its dealer network with a tie-up with Jubilant Motors in New Delhi. This multi-outlet inauguration has taken up the total count of the carmaker's dealerships to 270 in the country.

New Jubilant Nissan dealership in New Delhi

The Jubilant Nissan showroom is located in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, and spreads across 5,500 sq ft. Meanwhile, the display centres are in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, which have a total area of more than 2,800 sq ft and 2,000 sq ft respectively. On the other hand, there's a service centre and a body shop located in Rama Road near each other. These span across 7,250 sq ft and 7,950 sq ft respectively.

Nissan's dealer network in India

In comparison to the other mass-market car manufacturers, Nissan's 270 outlets across the country are meagre. However, only the Magnite from the carmaker's line-up is currently on sale in India. Also, the exports of this crossover have mostly been more than the domestic sales. Nevertheless, the slow expansion of dealerships will continue to help the carmaker in the future as more of its products are in the pipeline.

After-sales and service of Nissan in India

Despite the number of outlets being considerably smaller than any of its rivals, Nissan wants to cater across many regions in the country. The carmaker has formulated many initiatives to be able to reach out to its existing customers for after-sales needs. This includes doorstep service through Nissan Service Hub, Nissan Connect, and more.