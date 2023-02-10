CarWale

    India car sales analysed – January 2023

    Nikhil Puthran

    India car sales analysed – January 2023

    The new year has commenced on a positive note with a cumulative sales growth of 17.3 per cent with 3,45,805 unit sales in January 2023 as against 2,94,768 units sold in January 2022. Interestingly, we have witnessed modest growth in car sales last month despite the fact that a few major automakers such as Honda, MG, Renault, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Jeep have reported a drop in sales.

    The top three ranks continue to be held by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. Read below to learn about brand-wise sales performance in January 2023.

    Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki continues to lead car sales in India. The company sold 1,47,348 units last month as against 1,28,924 units sold in January 2022, thereby registering a growth of 14 per cent. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below:

    Front View

    Hyundai

    Hyundai India reclaimed its lost position in January 2023. The company was outsold by Tata Motors in December 2022. The South Korean automaker emerged as the second bestseller last month with 50,106 unit sales in January 2023 compared to 44,022 unit sales last year, thereby registering a growth of 14 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below:  

    Front View

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors moved down to the third rank in January 2023.  The Indian automaker registered a growth of 18 per cent with cumulative sales of 47,990 units last month compared to 40,780 unit sales in January 2022. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in January 2023:

    Front View

    Mahindra

    Mahindra has retained the fourth position with 33,040 unit sales in January 2023 as against 19,860 unit sales in the same period in 2022, thereby registering a growth of 66.4 per cent. The top three bestselling models for Mahindra last month were as follows: 

    ModelsJan-23Jan-22Growth
    Scorpio8,7153,026188%
    Bolero8,5743,506145%
    XUV7005,7874,11940%

    Kia India

    Kia India emerged as the fifth bestselling automaker in the country with 28,634 unit sales in January 2023. In the same period last year, the company sold 19,319 units, thereby registering a growth of 48 per cent. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows:

    Front View

    Toyota

    Toyota India registered an impressive sales growth of 74 per cent last month. The Japanese automaker registered 12,728 unit sales in January 2023 compared to 7,328 units sold in the same period last year. The top three Toyota cars sold in India in the last month are mentioned below: 

    Front View

    Honda 

    Honda Cars India is next on this list despite a sales drop of 25 per cent. The company registered 7,821 unit sales last month as against 10,427 unit sales in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month:

    Front View

    MG Motor

    MG Motor India emerged as the eighth bestselling automaker in the country with 4,114 unit sales in the last month as against 4,306 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 4.5 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG cars in India last month:

    Front View

    Skoda

    Skoda is next on this list with a growth of 27 per cent. The company sold 3,818 units in January 2023 compared to 3,009 units sold in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Skoda cars in India last month: 

    Front View

    Renault

    French automaker Renault India moved down to the 10th rank with a drop of 63 per cent. The company sold 3,008 units in January 2023 as against 8,119 unit sales in the previous year. The top two Renault cars sold in India last month are as follows:

    Front View

    Volkswagen

    German automaker Volkswagen registered a drop of 17.5 per cent with 2,906 unit sales last month as against 3,523 unit sales in January 2022. The top two bestselling models for the company in India last month are as follows:

    Front View

    Nissan

    Nissan India witnessed a drop of 34 per cent last month. The company registered 2,803 units in January 2023 compared to 4,250 units sold in the previous year. The Magnite compact SUV is a lone contributor to Nissan’s sales in India.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroen

    Citroen India posted a massive growth of 1,910 per cent. The company sold 804 units in January 2023 as against 40 units in January 2022. Of the total sales, 788 units are from the C3 alone.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Jeep

    Jeep India registered 685 unit sales in January 2023 compared to 861 unit sales in the previous year, thereby registering a drop of 20.4 per cent. Of the total sales, 485 units are from the Compass SUV and 200 units of the Meridian SUV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Conclusion 

    A series of new car launches in both the ICE and electric segment will further boost car sales in the country. Further, new models with CNG options will significantly contribute to car sales.  

    Data Source: AP

