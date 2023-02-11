CarWale

    Tata Motors launches BS6 Phase 2-compliant passenger vehicles

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,998 Views
    Tata Motors launches BS6 Phase 2-compliant passenger vehicles

    - Standard warranty on Tata cars increased to three years/1 lakh kilometres

    - Altroz and Punch available with idle start/stop tech as standard

    Tata Motors has updated its passenger vehicle line-up with BS6 2 and E20 fuel-compliant engines. All petrol, diesel, and CNG models offered by the carmaker are now ready for the upcoming RDE or Real Driving Emission norms that will come into effect from 1 April, 2023. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    The company has stated that the Tata Altroz and Tata Punch will be offered with idle start/stop technology as standard across all variants and further, the engines have been re-tuned to improve the low-end drivability. 

    Talking about the updated BS6 2  diesel powertrains, the 1.5-litre oil-burner mill on the Nexon and Altroz is also said to have been updated for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency. The entry-level Tata Tiago and Tigor siblings sees an addition of a tyre pressure monitor.

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    Furthermore, Tata is now offering all the vehicles with an increased standard warranty of three years / 1 lakh kilometres as against two years/75,000km. 

    Commenting on the enriched ownership experience, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said “Tata Motors has always been an active partner of the Government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution. We have been constantly innovating and introducing technologies that not only keep emissions in check but also improve upon the unparalleled driving and car ownership experience. In line with this thought process, we took this opportunity of upgrading our cars not only with the new emission standards but also delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly - a hassle free ownership experience.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV 400 booking: 15,000 orders in 13 days
     Next 
    India car sales analysed – January 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33258 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32826 Views
    146 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 50.00 - 53.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33258 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32826 Views
    146 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors launches BS6 Phase 2-compliant passenger vehicles