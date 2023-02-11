Tata Motors launches BS6 Phase 2-compliant passenger vehicles

- Standard warranty on Tata cars increased to three years/1 lakh kilometres

- Altroz and Punch available with idle start/stop tech as standard

Tata Motors has updated its passenger vehicle line-up with BS6 2 and E20 fuel-compliant engines. All petrol, diesel, and CNG models offered by the carmaker are now ready for the upcoming RDE or Real Driving Emission norms that will come into effect from 1 April, 2023.

The company has stated that the Tata Altroz and Tata Punch will be offered with idle start/stop technology as standard across all variants and further, the engines have been re-tuned to improve the low-end drivability.

Talking about the updated BS6 2 diesel powertrains, the 1.5-litre oil-burner mill on the Nexon and Altroz is also said to have been updated for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency. The entry-level Tata Tiago and Tigor siblings sees an addition of a tyre pressure monitor.

Furthermore, Tata is now offering all the vehicles with an increased standard warranty of three years / 1 lakh kilometres as against two years/75,000km.

Commenting on the enriched ownership experience, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said “Tata Motors has always been an active partner of the Government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution. We have been constantly innovating and introducing technologies that not only keep emissions in check but also improve upon the unparalleled driving and car ownership experience. In line with this thought process, we took this opportunity of upgrading our cars not only with the new emission standards but also delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly - a hassle free ownership experience.”